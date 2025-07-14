Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 14, 2025 : BTCM, TSLL, ABVE, NIO, IBIT, SQQQ, NVDA, TQQQ, BBAI, SQNS, MFG, OSCR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -34.79 to 22,745.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 211,217,439 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is +1.11 at $5.07, with 12,627,830 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.31 at $11.59, with 9,576,771 shares traded. This represents a 84.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Above Food Ingredients Inc. (ABVE) is -0.691 at $2.94, with 5,256,779 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2 at $4.10, with 5,140,442 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 102.5% of the target price of $4.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +1.98 at $69.19, with 4,973,854 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.14 at $19.51, with 4,047,610 shares traded. This represents a 2.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.3697 at $165.29, with 3,440,030 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.4998 at $83.22, with 2,500,482 shares traded. This represents a 137.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.12 at $6.32, with 2,199,457 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 126.4% of the target price of $5.



Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) is +0.75 at $5.25, with 2,191,181 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) is unchanged at $5.50, with 1,677,325 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MFG is in the "buy range".



Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is unchanged at $14.38, with 1,279,800 shares traded. OSCR's current last sale is 89.88% of the target price of $16.

