Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 13, 2026 : NOK, SQQQ, GFUZ, SKHY, IBIT, TQQQ, UMC, INTC, NIO, STM, NOW, BMNR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -373.63 to 29,451.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 90,884,504 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.14 at $12.30, with 5,062,347 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.32 at $39.10, with 4,126,946 shares traded. This represents a 9.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Fusion Group Ltd. (GFUZ) is unchanged at $13.32, with 3,818,671 shares traded.



SK hynix Inc. (SKHY) is unchanged at $151.61, with 3,804,023 shares traded.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.7397 at $35.49, with 3,667,777 shares traded. This represents a 8.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.68 at $74.35, with 3,592,077 shares traded. This represents a 99.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is -0.88 at $23.46, with 3,063,560 shares traded. UMC's current last sale is 252.94% of the target price of $9.275.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -3.9299 at $105.91, with 2,684,031 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 105.91% of the target price of $100.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0698 at $4.85, with 2,028,541 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 70.29% of the target price of $6.9.



STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is -2.04 at $69.42, with 1,229,666 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STM is in the "buy range".



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is +1.6001 at $109.31, with 497,224 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is -0.16 at $14.82, with 492,614 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.