Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 12, 2024 : TSLL, NVDA, TSLA, SQQQ, NVD, ZAPP, WFC, SW, NIO, C, PLTR, T

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 11 to 20,222.36. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 125,150,640 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.49 at $12.75, with 7,151,874 shares traded. This represents a 158.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.45 at $127.85, with 5,902,776 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -4.3502 at $236.68, with 4,254,353 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 131.49% of the target price of $180.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0299 at $7.66, with 2,940,626 shares traded. This represents a 7.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.01 at $2.03, with 2,707,901 shares traded. This represents a 16.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) is +3.09 at $12.29, with 2,377,141 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZAPP is in the "strong buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -3.27 at $56.89, with 1,136,117 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.27. WFC's current last sale is 90.3% of the target price of $63.



Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) is unchanged at $46.87, with 955,254 shares traded. SW's current last sale is 88.43% of the target price of $53.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.02 at $4.70, with 770,286 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 81.74% of the target price of $5.75.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +2.1 at $67.81, with 628,932 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Makes Cross-Currency Sweeps Available in 14 European Countries



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.2201 at $27.42, with 570,477 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 119.22% of the target price of $23.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.46 at $18.40, with 509,734 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.