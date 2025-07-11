Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 11, 2025 : ABVE, TSLL, IBIT, GAUZ, SQQQ, TQQQ, SQNS, SAN, OSCR, BBAI, NIO, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -101.06 to 22,728.2. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 184,341,129 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Above Food Ingredients Inc. (ABVE) is +2.22 at $3.77, with 62,107,789 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1 at $10.94, with 9,851,950 shares traded. This represents a 73.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +2.4299 at $66.93, with 6,701,437 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ) is +0.9508 at $6.90, with 5,780,263 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GAUZ is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.33 at $19.54, with 3,176,708 shares traded. This represents a 2.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.29 at $83.07, with 3,108,820 shares traded. This represents a 137.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) is -0.15 at $3.75, with 2,712,479 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is -0.12 at $8.46, with 2,598,967 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SAN is in the "buy range".



Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is -0.33 at $15.20, with 1,977,830 shares traded. OSCR's current last sale is 95% of the target price of $16.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.1603 at $6.96, with 1,939,345 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 139.19% of the target price of $5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.06 at $3.75, with 1,708,313 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 93.75% of the target price of $4.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.24 at $3.24, with 1,335,360 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 108% of the target price of $3.

