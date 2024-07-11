News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 11, 2024 : QS, PFE, DAL, NIO, UMC, PLTR

July 11, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 70.01 to 20,745.39. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 119,799,161 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +1.83 at $7.24, with 9,035,045 shares traded.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.82 at $29.17, with 3,385,957 shares traded.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is -3.9116 at $42.95, with 1,407,376 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "strong buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.11 at $4.73, with 1,170,539 shares traded.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is -0.06 at $8.52, with 706,664 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UMC is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.1 at $28.32, with 650,586 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

