Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 10, 2026 : CRCL, SQQQ, TQQQ, CRCG, CONL, IBIT, INTC, NOK, BMNR, DBRG, STLA, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -101.43 to 29,625.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 80,243,331 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +7.87 at $70.88, with 4,760,470 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 49.57% of the target price of $143.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.36 at $38.46, with 3,650,224 shares traded. This represents a 7.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.66 at $75.68, with 3,341,256 shares traded. This represents a 102.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Leverage Shares 2X Long CRCL Daily ETF (CRCG) is +2.1297 at $10.72, with 2,965,772 shares traded. This represents a 30.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (CONL) is +0.4688 at $5.39, with 2,747,728 shares traded. This represents a 38.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.7102 at $36.52, with 2,743,050 shares traded. This represents a 11.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -2.38 at $110.16, with 2,601,378 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 110.16% of the target price of $100.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.25 at $12.65, with 2,069,975 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.55 at $15.24, with 893,406 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) is unchanged at $15.75, with 771,708 shares traded. DBRG's current last sale is 98.44% of the target price of $16.



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is +0.13 at $5.46, with 605,328 shares traded. STLA's current last sale is 70% of the target price of $7.8.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.25 at $113.39, with 554,422 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.