Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 10, 2025 : BTCM, TSLL, AAL, KWM, MBLY, SQNS, MP, NVDA, SQQQ, BBAI, DAL, KLG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 9.49 to 22,874.4. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 490,938,728 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is +5.1 at $7.56, with 62,961,824 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.2188 at $10.31, with 8,046,660 shares traded. This represents a 63.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +1.03 at $12.51, with 7,534,959 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. AAL's current last sale is 89.36% of the target price of $14.



K Wave Media, Ltd. (KWM) is +0.81 at $6.33, with 5,329,841 shares traded.



Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) is -0.87 at $16.45, with 5,125,010 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MBLY is 7.347947; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) is +0.05 at $2.12, with 4,350,641 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQNS is in the "strong buy range".



MP Materials Corp. (MP) is +12.67 at $42.70, with 4,281,159 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MP is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.62 at $164.50, with 3,643,416 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is unchanged at $19.13, with 2,635,685 shares traded. This represents a .74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.28 at $7.09, with 2,626,491 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 141.8% of the target price of $5.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is +6.6301 at $57.33, with 2,114,924 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.01. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".



WK Kellogg Co (KLG) is +9.4 at $26.90, with 1,195,552 shares traded. KLG's current last sale is 158.24% of the target price of $17.

