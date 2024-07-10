Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 10, 2024 : NVDA, TSLL, TSLA, SQQQ, NUVB, MU, NVDL, TSM, ABBV, DIS, PLTR, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 95.48 to 20,548.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 56,657,038 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.48 at $133.86, with 5,897,317 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.14 at $15.97, with 4,209,884 shares traded. This represents a 223.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.16 at $263.49, with 2,156,427 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 146.38% of the target price of $180.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.08 at $7.31, with 2,129,624 shares traded. This represents a .27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) is +0.04 at $3.25, with 1,476,927 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NUVB is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +1.71 at $132.85, with 1,302,962 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is +2.87 at $81.08, with 973,528 shares traded. This represents a 578.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +4.08 at $188.60, with 743,999 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is +0.5492 at $168.60, with 513,191 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABBV is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +0.04 at $97.09, with 476,936 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.19 at $27.58, with 449,851 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 119.91% of the target price of $23.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.025 at $4.53, with 412,889 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 75.42% of the target price of $6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.