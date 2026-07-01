Pre-Market
SOC

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 1, 2026 : SOC, TQQQ, SPCX, SQQQ, OKLL, TSLL, NOWL, NOK, NIO, NKE, CRCL, SGOV

July 01, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -301.67 to 29,974.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 102,257,830 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Sable Offshore Corp. (SOC) is +0.5499 at $3.63, with 4,784,622 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.16 at $79.84, with 4,587,512 shares traded. This represents a 113.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is +3.14 at $174.00, with 3,992,587 shares traded. SPCX's current last sale is 102.35% of the target price of $170.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.51 at $36.82, with 3,879,428 shares traded. This represents a 2.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Long OKLO ETF (OKLL) is +0.36 at $5.27, with 3,489,083 shares traded. This represents a 19.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.01 at $14.15, with 3,041,491 shares traded. This represents a 47.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.

GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF (NOWL) is +0.4087 at $4.78, with 2,291,361 shares traded. This represents a 36.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.1001 at $13.18, with 1,903,392 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $4.95, with 1,885,687 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.74% of the target price of $6.9.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -0.45 at $40.60, with 1,858,618 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 80.96% of the target price of $50.15.

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +1.24 at $63.87, with 1,496,233 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 44.35% of the target price of $144.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is +0.0258 at $100.40, with 1,363,280 shares traded. This represents a .13% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SOC
TQQQ
SQQQ
OKLL
TSLL
NOWL
NOK
NIO
NKE
CRCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.