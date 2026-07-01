Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 1, 2026 : SOC, TQQQ, SPCX, SQQQ, OKLL, TSLL, NOWL, NOK, NIO, NKE, CRCL, SGOV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -301.67 to 29,974.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 102,257,830 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Sable Offshore Corp. (SOC) is +0.5499 at $3.63, with 4,784,622 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.16 at $79.84, with 4,587,512 shares traded. This represents a 113.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is +3.14 at $174.00, with 3,992,587 shares traded. SPCX's current last sale is 102.35% of the target price of $170.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.51 at $36.82, with 3,879,428 shares traded. This represents a 2.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Long OKLO ETF (OKLL) is +0.36 at $5.27, with 3,489,083 shares traded. This represents a 19.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.01 at $14.15, with 3,041,491 shares traded. This represents a 47.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF (NOWL) is +0.4087 at $4.78, with 2,291,361 shares traded. This represents a 36.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.1001 at $13.18, with 1,903,392 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $4.95, with 1,885,687 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.74% of the target price of $6.9.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -0.45 at $40.60, with 1,858,618 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 80.96% of the target price of $50.15.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +1.24 at $63.87, with 1,496,233 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 44.35% of the target price of $144.



iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is +0.0258 at $100.40, with 1,363,280 shares traded. This represents a .13% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.