Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 1, 2025 : TSLL, TSLA, ATAI, TSLQ, BBAI, SQQQ, HOOD, QBTS, AMC, JOBY, NIO, CRCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -114.84 to 22,564.17. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 179,685,940 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -1.41 at $10.40, with 42,770,389 shares traded. This represents a 65.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -19 at $298.66, with 9,999,986 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 98.24% of the target price of $304.



ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is +0.64 at $2.83, with 9,276,456 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATAI is in the "strong buy range".



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is +2.1899 at $20.45, with 7,934,647 shares traded. This represents a 43.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.2799 at $7.07, with 6,971,443 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 141.4% of the target price of $5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.3 at $19.87, with 3,909,282 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +1.46 at $95.09, with 2,982,600 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.56 at $15.20, with 2,791,643 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.2 at $2.90, with 1,818,539 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 96.67% of the target price of $3.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -0.05 at $10.50, with 1,299,842 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 131.25% of the target price of $8.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0098 at $3.44, with 932,319 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 86% of the target price of $4.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +2.6 at $183.89, with 663,465 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 83.59% of the target price of $220.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.