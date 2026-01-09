Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 9, 2026 : OPAD, SMR, AQST, OPEN, CSX, TSLL, OKLO, TQQQ, INTC, PPL, VST, JPM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 119.52 to 25,626.62. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 66,598,552 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is +0.59 at $2.11, with 12,069,399 shares traded. OPAD's current last sale is 133.97% of the target price of $1.575.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +2.64 at $22.31, with 5,388,977 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 69.72% of the target price of $32.



Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) is -2.37 at $3.84, with 4,599,308 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AQST is 10.052899; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.6509 at $7.08, with 4,022,530 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 505.78% of the target price of $1.4.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is -0.03 at $35.29, with 3,658,014 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.11 at $17.96, with 3,395,653 shares traded. This represents a 185.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +17.4 at $115.00, with 2,252,895 shares traded. OKLO's current last sale is 105.99% of the target price of $108.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.36 at $54.55, with 2,071,763 shares traded. This represents a 211.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.0605 at $42.17, with 1,822,335 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 106.76% of the target price of $39.5.



PPL Corporation (PPL) is unchanged at $34.67, with 1,598,850 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PPL is in the "buy range".



Vistra Corp. (VST) is +25.2 at $175.80, with 1,115,685 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VST is in the "buy range".



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +0.2508 at $330.04, with 774,645 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.01. JPM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/13/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 5.01 per share, which represents a 481 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

