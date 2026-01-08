Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 8, 2026 : ACRV, TSLL, TQQQ, CNCK, VTYX, NVDA, STLA, RDW, BBAI, SHCO, SMR, ACHR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -4.3 to 25,649.6. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 92,696,465 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV) is -0.06 at $2.89, with 23,307,591 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ACRV is 10.3743; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.27 at $17.24, with 5,450,115 shares traded. This represents a 174.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.17 at $55.00, with 2,676,838 shares traded. This represents a 214.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Coincheck Group N.V. (CNCK) is -0.12 at $2.54, with 2,438,710 shares traded. CNCK's current last sale is 72.57% of the target price of $3.5.



Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) is +0.05 at $13.78, with 2,195,689 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VTYX is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.78 at $189.89, with 2,158,778 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.15 at $10.63, with 1,070,259 shares traded. STLA's current last sale is 108.47% of the target price of $9.8.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.32 at $10.15, with 740,434 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.08 at $6.07, with 659,958 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 86.71% of the target price of $7.



Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) is -0.87 at $8.10, with 618,666 shares traded. SHCO's current last sale is 90% of the target price of $9.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.02 at $19.49, with 584,574 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 60.91% of the target price of $32.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.18 at $8.60, with 564,146 shares traded. ACHR's current last sale is 66.15% of the target price of $13.

