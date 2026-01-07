Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 7, 2026 : GLUE, TSLL, COMP, TQQQ, MSTX, HOUS, CRML, NVDA, BE, SMR, BBAI, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -22.15 to 25,617.56. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 74,075,555 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE) is +6.87 at $22.88, with 5,747,756 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GLUE is 9.463256; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1899 at $17.84, with 5,355,416 shares traded. This represents a 183.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Compass, Inc. (COMP) is -0.2102 at $10.62, with 3,305,062 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COMP is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.23 at $54.78, with 2,466,937 shares traded. This represents a 213.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is +0.31 at $4.44, with 2,339,218 shares traded. This represents a 19.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) is +0.75 at $15.20, with 2,136,722 shares traded. HOUS's current last sale is 116.92% of the target price of $13.



Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) is +0.61 at $12.42, with 2,128,672 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRML is in the "strong buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.94 at $188.18, with 1,811,867 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is -1.95 at $101.10, with 1,583,261 shares traded. BE's current last sale is 87.91% of the target price of $115.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.49 at $19.08, with 1,203,102 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 59.63% of the target price of $32.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.22 at $6.19, with 996,564 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 88.43% of the target price of $7.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.05 at $4.83, with 833,412 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 75.47% of the target price of $6.4.

