Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 6, 2026 : SMR, NVO, TE, NIO, OKLO, ZETA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 52.27 to 25,453.59. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 80,772,524 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +1.11 at $19.89, with 2,500,191 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 62.16% of the target price of $32.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +2.11 at $57.22, with 1,746,549 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 107.25% of the target price of $53.35.



T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is -0.03 at $8.17, with 1,435,774 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.11 at $4.97, with 1,170,891 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 77.66% of the target price of $6.4.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +4.41 at $93.75, with 867,624 shares traded. OKLO's current last sale is 86.41% of the target price of $108.5.



Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) is +1.94 at $23.61, with 696,265 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZETA is in the "buy range".

