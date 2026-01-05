Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 5, 2026 : ALT, TSLL, TQQQ, NVDA, INTC, SMR, MSTX, PCG, CVX, NIO, BBAI, SLB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 161.85 to 25,368.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 96,241,748 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is +0.6499 at $4.16, with 7,587,524 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALT is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.4507 at $18.57, with 5,436,746 shares traded. This represents a 195.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.92 at $53.27, with 3,823,830 shares traded. This represents a 204.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.59 at $191.44, with 2,970,538 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.67 at $41.05, with 2,920,790 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 106.62% of the target price of $38.5.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +1.35 at $17.66, with 2,434,961 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 55.19% of the target price of $32.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is +0.34 at $4.43, with 2,177,392 shares traded. This represents a 18.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



PG&E Corp (PCG) is -0.0586 at $16.21, with 2,010,388 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is +9.3 at $165.20, with 1,608,984 shares traded. CVX's current last sale is 94.94% of the target price of $174.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1299 at $5.01, with 1,576,091 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 78.28% of the target price of $6.4.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.0199 at $5.82, with 1,561,067 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 83.14% of the target price of $7.



SLB Limited (SLB) is +2.9484 at $43.15, with 1,192,605 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".

