Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 30, 2026 : SOFI, TSLL, TQQQ, AAPL, VICI, SQQQ, AG, INTC, NIO, CDE, CPNG, VZ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -171.8 to 25,712.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 157,887,125 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.14 at $24.50, with 5,877,390 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: SoFi Concludes Acquisition of Technisys



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.76 at $16.82, with 5,388,676 shares traded. This represents a 167.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.91 at $55.13, with 4,216,031 shares traded. This represents a 215.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.17 at $258.11, with 4,040,964 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 86.04% of the target price of $300.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is +0.0599 at $28.17, with 3,735,274 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.24 at $65.12, with 2,125,984 shares traded. This represents a 5.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -2.55 at $22.62, with 1,909,465 shares traded. AG's current last sale is 95.24% of the target price of $23.75.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.71 at $47.95, with 1,874,127 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 106.56% of the target price of $45.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $4.85, with 1,684,848 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74.05% of the target price of $6.55.



Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is -2.62 at $21.95, with 1,607,358 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CDE is in the "buy range".



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is +1.09 at $21.08, with 1,559,399 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.6897 at $40.50, with 1,363,800 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Verizon Partners with Celona to Launch Turn-key Private Networking Solution

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.