Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 29, 2026 : JOBY, TSLL, NAMM, INTC, TQQQ, MSFT, VALE, USAR, NOW, NOK, RDW, SAP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 65.02 to 26,087.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 106,797,429 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -2.03 at $11.34, with 8,321,437 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 113.4% of the target price of $10.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.64 at $17.88, with 6,836,538 shares traded. This represents a 184.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Namib Minerals (NAMM) is +1.3 at $7.70, with 4,046,341 shares traded. NAMM's current last sale is 81.05% of the target price of $9.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.74 at $48.04, with 3,242,034 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 106.76% of the target price of $45.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.1618 at $57.22, with 2,905,700 shares traded. This represents a 226.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -33 at $448.63, with 2,571,879 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.3215 at $17.08, with 2,020,444 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR) is -2.279 at $22.90, with 1,926,780 shares traded.USAR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/5/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is -11.441 at $118.18, with 1,266,279 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.4301 at $6.39, with 1,190,356 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Nokia Bags Deal to Deploy 4G & 5G Network in Indonesia



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.3516 at $13.64, with 1,174,164 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



SAP SE (SAP) is -39.06 at $197.05, with 1,095,770 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SAP is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.