Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 28, 2026 : PDYN, AZI, INTC, TQQQ, NVDA, TSLL, RDW, T, AI, NIO, GLW, SMR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 197.55 to 26,137.29. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 117,271,385 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN) is +3.125 at $9.65, with 23,479,672 shares traded. PDYN's current last sale is 107.17% of the target price of $9.



Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (AZI) is +0.8701 at $3.18, with 10,089,199 shares traded.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +2.2303 at $46.16, with 5,775,745 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 102.58% of the target price of $45.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.35 at $57.89, with 5,000,959 shares traded. This represents a 230.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +3.27 at $191.79, with 4,749,614 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.17 at $17.39, with 3,571,438 shares traded. This represents a 176.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.07 at $14.27, with 2,023,273 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.57 at $23.57, with 1,978,218 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is +1.701 at $14.30, with 1,555,812 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 95.34% of the target price of $15.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.17 at $4.81, with 1,435,065 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 73.44% of the target price of $6.55.



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is -3.68 at $106.06, with 1,182,943 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.15 at $19.35, with 771,039 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 69.11% of the target price of $28.

