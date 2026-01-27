Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 27, 2026 : BZAI, RDW, INTC, UNH, NAMM, UNHG, C, TQQQ, TSLL, PFE, QBTS, NU

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 161.69 to 25,874.9. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 87,354,550 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI) is +0.3204 at $2.06, with 10,842,187 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BZAI is 8.59903; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +1.82 at $12.78, with 9,675,969 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.53 at $44.02, with 5,903,425 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 97.82% of the target price of $45.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is -52.38 at $299.26, with 4,041,997 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNH is in the "buy range".



Namib Minerals (NAMM) is +1.11 at $5.18, with 3,243,172 shares traded. NAMM's current last sale is 54.53% of the target price of $9.5.



Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF (UNHG) is -5.63 at $13.13, with 3,177,211 shares traded. This represents a 29.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.19 at $115.01, with 3,128,715 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.02 at $56.10, with 2,776,629 shares traded. This represents a 220.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1607 at $17.74, with 2,760,075 shares traded. This represents a 182.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.07 at $25.81, with 2,726,626 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/3/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.56 per share, which represents a 63 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +1.2928 at $25.04, with 2,253,873 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.0987 at $18.28, with 1,782,032 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".

