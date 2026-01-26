Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 26, 2026 : ARAI, USAR, CRWG, TSLL, NAMM, TQQQ, IONQ, LAC, RDW, AG, HL, NIO

January 26, 2026 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -56.47 to 25,549. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 123,465,114 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Arrive AI Inc. (ARAI) is +0.4595 at $3.05, with 20,428,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARAI is in the "strong buy range".

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR) is +4.91 at $29.68, with 17,703,960 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for USAR is in the "buy range".

Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF (CRWG) is +0.82 at $5.20, with 4,705,652 shares traded. This represents a 114.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.32 at $18.40, with 3,870,250 shares traded. This represents a 192.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Namib Minerals (NAMM) is +0.74 at $3.84, with 3,703,847 shares traded. NAMM's current last sale is 40.42% of the target price of $9.5.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.27 at $54.11, with 3,499,317 shares traded. This represents a 209.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.25 at $48.50, with 1,912,886 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.3654 at $6.81, with 1,406,154 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 97.22% of the target price of $7.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.21 at $12.73, with 1,195,620 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is +1.8108 at $27.25, with 1,186,287 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) is +1.99 at $33.80, with 982,657 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $4.59, with 833,078 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 70.08% of the target price of $6.55.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

