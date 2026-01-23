Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 23, 2026 : RDW, NVO, LAC, CDE, BABA, AG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -42.02 to 25,476.33. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 104,471,760 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.9379 at $12.92, with 1,948,874 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +1.63 at $63.86, with 1,263,442 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 118.26% of the target price of $54.



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.2302 at $6.36, with 762,450 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 90.86% of the target price of $7.



Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is +0.07 at $25.84, with 760,539 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.78 at $175.40, with 736,891 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is +0.68 at $24.90, with 655,846 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

