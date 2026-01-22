Pre-Market
INTC

Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 22, 2026 : INTC, TQQQ, TSLL, RKLZ, SQQQ, NVDA, BABA, SNAP, SMR, TE, VG, NVO

January 22, 2026 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 216.82 to 25,543.4. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 108,134,860 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.23 at $54.02, with 5,524,590 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.02. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.42 at $54.15, with 5,168,261 shares traded. This represents a 209.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.41 at $17.74, with 3,766,299 shares traded. This represents a 182.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RKLB ETF (RKLZ) is +0.15 at $3.02, with 2,760,323 shares traded. This represents a 33.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.79 at $66.18, with 2,492,649 shares traded. This represents a 4.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.5536 at $184.87, with 1,931,683 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +6.7184 at $175.39, with 1,892,128 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.3801 at $7.75, with 1,440,261 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 83.78% of the target price of $9.25.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.6093 at $20.36, with 899,153 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 72.71% of the target price of $28.

T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is -0.33 at $7.49, with 724,886 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TE is in the "buy range".

Venture Global, Inc. (VG) is +0.95 at $10.00, with 669,546 shares traded. VG's current last sale is 90.91% of the target price of $11.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +1.78 at $61.10, with 647,032 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 113.15% of the target price of $54.

