Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 21, 2026 : TQQQ, NFLX, TSLL, AVR, INTC, IBRX, VALE, SMR, NIO, NVO, RDW, AG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -61.46 to 24,926.11. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 88,616,549 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.3118 at $50.42, with 6,158,572 shares traded. This represents a 188.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is -6.745 at $80.52, with 5,844,245 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.01 at $16.42, with 4,565,287 shares traded. This represents a 161.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (AVR) is +0.35 at $6.10, with 4,123,301 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVR is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.37 at $49.93, with 3,336,672 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/22/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.02 per share, which represents a -2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) is -0.3295 at $6.15, with 2,838,554 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.23 at $15.16, with 1,443,772 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.34 at $19.34, with 1,169,968 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 69.07% of the target price of $28.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $4.59, with 924,803 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.72% of the target price of $6.4.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -1.57 at $59.11, with 901,451 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 109.46% of the target price of $54.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.22 at $10.88, with 851,157 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is +0.34 at $22.80, with 770,661 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

