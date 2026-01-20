Pre-Market
PFE

Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 20, 2026 : PFE, RDW, UWMC, SMR, NVO, BBAI

January 20, 2026 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -452.94 to 25,076.32. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 197,364,903 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.1601 at $25.49, with 2,564,180 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 92.69% of the target price of $27.5.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) is -0.56 at $11.15, with 2,374,854 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is -0.2 at $5.90, with 1,918,978 shares traded. UWMC's current last sale is 92.55% of the target price of $6.375.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.8398 at $19.35, with 1,793,001 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 64.5% of the target price of $30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -2.2499 at $60.08, with 1,742,647 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 111.26% of the target price of $54.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.2211 at $5.90, with 1,648,646 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 98.32% of the target price of $6.

