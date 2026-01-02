Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 2, 2026 : IRWD, TSLL, TQQQ, IBIT, NVDA, ETHA, RKT, ORCL, NIO, MDT, BBAI, SMR

January 02, 2026 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 245.41 to 25,495.26. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 77,149,235 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) is +1.0301 at $4.40, with 9,139,056 shares traded. IRWD's current last sale is 176% of the target price of $2.5.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.51 at $19.62, with 5,889,087 shares traded. This represents a 211.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.48 at $54.20, with 3,332,302 shares traded. This represents a 209.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +1.13 at $50.78, with 2,645,016 shares traded. This represents a 18.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.63 at $189.13, with 2,367,124 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is +0.64 at $23.07, with 2,338,059 shares traded. This represents a 109.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +0.141 at $19.50, with 1,536,051 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 95.13% of the target price of $20.5.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +3.21 at $198.12, with 1,524,842 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2001 at $5.30, with 1,473,135 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 82.81% of the target price of $6.4.

Medtronic plc (MDT) is +0.53 at $96.59, with 951,300 shares traded. MDT's current last sale is 87.02% of the target price of $111.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.25 at $5.65, with 923,837 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 80.71% of the target price of $7.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.5 at $14.67, with 649,266 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 45.84% of the target price of $32.

