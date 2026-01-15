Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 15, 2026 : TSM, JPM, NOK, NVO, SHCO, RDW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 249.77 to 25,715.71. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 99,098,751 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +18.07 at $345.18, with 3,019,868 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +0.9166 at $308.79, with 2,520,729 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.38. JPM's current last sale is 91.36% of the target price of $338.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.3 at $6.66, with 1,862,509 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 95.14% of the target price of $7.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -0.81 at $58.10, with 948,276 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 107.59% of the target price of $54.



Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) is +0.9903 at $8.91, with 947,774 shares traded. SHCO's current last sale is 99% of the target price of $9.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is -0.12 at $10.90, with 929,041 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

