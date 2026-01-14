Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 14, 2026 : AZI, INTC, TQQQ, TSLL, IBIT, MSTX, MVO, BABA, NIO, BAC, AG, SMR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -122.7 to 25,619.25. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 85,975,386 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (AZI) is +0.83 at $3.85, with 14,209,058 shares traded.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.2999 at $48.59, with 6,880,880 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.73 at $54.87, with 4,582,402 shares traded. This represents a 213.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.2 at $18.54, with 3,580,024 shares traded. This represents a 194.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.45 at $54.02, with 2,754,598 shares traded. This represents a 25.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is +0.26 at $5.11, with 2,461,029 shares traded. This represents a 37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



MV Oil Trust (MVO) is -0.12 at $2.28, with 2,120,322 shares traded.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.49 at $171.50, with 1,366,079 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0199 at $4.70, with 1,056,633 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 73.44% of the target price of $6.4.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -1.15 at $53.39, with 919,844 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.98. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation



First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is +0.77 at $20.62, with 898,462 shares traded. AG's current last sale is 123.18% of the target price of $16.74.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.2 at $19.03, with 724,175 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 63.43% of the target price of $30.

