Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 13, 2026 : AMD, INTC, TQQQ, AAPL, TSLL, RZLV, DAL, SMR, NIO, BABA, LAC, AG

January 13, 2026 — 08:28 am EST

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 55.42 to 25,843.08. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 70,730,116 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +5.3288 at $213.02, with 3,919,014 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.58 at $45.64, with 3,829,253 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 115.54% of the target price of $39.5.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.26 at $55.63, with 2,889,196 shares traded. This represents a 217.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.16 at $259.09, with 2,592,034 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.0395 at $18.85, with 2,547,912 shares traded. This represents a 199.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) is +0.2185 at $4.23, with 1,837,109 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RZLV is in the "buy range".

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is -2.6265 at $68.40, with 940,206 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.27 at $19.99, with 730,749 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 66.63% of the target price of $30.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.01 at $4.84, with 679,128 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 75.63% of the target price of $6.4.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.31 at $164.00, with 562,697 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.2082 at $5.97, with 481,024 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 85.26% of the target price of $7.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is +0.43 at $20.65, with 473,962 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

