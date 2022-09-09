Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 9, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, MOGU, VCIT, DMS, MRK, KO, BILI, TSLA, NIO, QQQ, HLN

Pre-Market
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 137.53 to 12,458.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,507,754 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.8 at $28.86, with 3,624,216 shares traded. This represents a 35.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.3 at $43.39, with 3,178,374 shares traded. This represents a 54.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) is +0.6073 at $2.61, with 1,979,364 shares traded.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is -0.09 at $78.99, with 1,785,579 shares traded. This represents a 1.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) is +0.76 at $2.04, with 1,549,456 shares traded. DMS's current last sale is 34% of the target price of $6.

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is +0.26 at $87.68, with 1,450,468 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.24 at $62.36, with 953,771 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is -0.64 at $19.43, with 730,380 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BILI is 8.281827; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.84 at $293.10, with 716,534 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.91. TSLA's current last sale is 90.14% of the target price of $325.166.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.49 at $18.17, with 710,714 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.93 at $303.45, with 623,673 shares traded. This represents a 12.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Haleon plc (HLN) is +0.04 at $6.07, with 622,489 shares traded.

