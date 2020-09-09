Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 9, 2020 : TSLA, AAPL, TIF, QQQ, NIO, ITCI, SQQQ, WORK, NKLA, AZN, GE, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 158.47 to 11,226.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,331,556 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +21.59 at $351.80, with 2,844,432 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. TSLA's current last sale is 129.34% of the target price of $272.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.96 at $115.78, with 2,817,199 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) is -11.01 at $110.80, with 1,738,035 shares traded. TIF's current last sale is 83.62% of the target price of $132.5.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.87 at $273.82, with 1,620,813 shares traded. This represents a 66.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.6 at $17.63, with 1,614,224 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 125.93% of the target price of $14.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) is +15.56 at $33.99, with 1,370,934 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ITCI is 7.11193; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.15 at $25.78, with 1,280,723 shares traded. This represents a 31.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is -4.93 at $24.39, with 986,115 shares traded. WORK's current last sale is 65.92% of the target price of $37.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +1.19 at $51.24, with 814,908 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 111.39% of the target price of $46.

Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is -1.11 at $53.60, with 678,840 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".

General Electric Company (GE) is +0.08 at $6.22, with 498,461 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.23 at $18.06, with 460,265 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 112.88% of the target price of $16.

