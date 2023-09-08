Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 8, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, AAPL, TSLL, QQQ, NIO, PLTR, AMC, IONQ, PHG, KR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 15.3 to 15,273.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,804,588 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.06 at $18.67, with 2,370,681 shares traded. This represents a 13.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.15 at $40.23, with 1,623,474 shares traded. This represents a 149.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.73 at $250.76, with 773,294 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 95.53% of the target price of $262.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.36 at $177.20, with 766,891 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.07 at $15.76, with 539,889 shares traded. This represents a 239.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.26 at $371.80, with 459,611 shares traded. This represents a 46.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $10.09, with 383,272 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 79.14% of the target price of $12.75.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.061 at $15.15, with 340,966 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 121.19% of the target price of $12.5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.17 at $7.95, with 298,610 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.48. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.0217 at $17.47, with 287,135 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 97.05% of the target price of $18.



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is -0.54 at $20.79, with 274,356 shares traded. PHG's current last sale is 94.5% of the target price of $22.



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is -0.73 at $44.80, with 260,299 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Kroger Gains 12.6% on Strong Q3 Results, Raises Outlook

