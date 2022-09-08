Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 8, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, IMRA, AMLX, AMD, RVNC, DIS, ORCL, GME, CTVA, XPEV, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -35.63 to 12,223.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,613,467 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.05 at $27.56, with 3,314,262 shares traded. This represents a 29.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.06 at $45.48, with 2,745,098 shares traded. This represents a 61.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IMARA Inc. (IMRA) is unchanged at $2.01, with 1,969,446 shares traded. IMRA's current last sale is 201% of the target price of $1.



Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) is +14.6 at $32.50, with 1,522,097 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMLX is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.7199 at $80.33, with 1,399,348 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) is +2.58 at $23.39, with 868,263 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RVNC is 8.691095; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +0.18 at $112.87, with 751,950 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +0.12 at $74.61, with 545,534 shares traded.ORCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/12/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.88 per share, which represents a 87 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +1.66 at $25.70, with 368,561 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 146.86% of the target price of $17.5.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is -0.32 at $61.50, with 328,817 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CTVA is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.29 at $15.71, with 297,738 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.11 at $17.59, with 289,811 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

