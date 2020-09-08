Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 8, 2020 : NKLA, TSLA, AAPL, CRBP, SQQQ, NIO, QQQ, GM, CCL, NOK, RKT, KCAC
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -420.68 to 11,201.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,904,691 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +11.19 at $46.74, with 7,196,663 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 101.61% of the target price of $46.
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -61.97 at $356.35, with 4,096,893 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. TSLA's current last sale is 131.01% of the target price of $272.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -6.49 at $114.47, with 3,897,422 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) is -7.05 at $2.20, with 3,616,942 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CRBP is 9.85593; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +2.62 at $26.20, with 3,564,979 shares traded. This represents a 34.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.95 at $17.03, with 3,122,321 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 121.64% of the target price of $14.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -10.7 at $272.88, with 2,819,699 shares traded. This represents a 65.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.
General Motors Company (GM) is +1.6 at $31.60, with 1,276,497 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.8001 at $17.73, with 1,046,102 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 110.81% of the target price of $16.
Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.27 at $4.21, with 756,646 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".
Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -1.83 at $22.74, with 534,912 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 78.41% of the target price of $29.
Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) is -2.15 at $20.35, with 402,011 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
