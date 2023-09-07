Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 7, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, AAPL, CBAY, AMC, TSLA, NVDA, AI, NIO, PLTR, CHPT, LYG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -185.06 to 15,186.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,767,876 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.47 at $18.65, with 3,793,473 shares traded. This represents a 13.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.03 at $40.25, with 2,868,115 shares traded. This represents a 150% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -5.3611 at $177.55, with 2,412,495 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is +2.49 at $16.32, with 2,220,504 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.3. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CBAY is 8.270833; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.27 at $8.35, with 2,202,654 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.48. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -5.79 at $246.13, with 1,462,072 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 93.76% of the target price of $262.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -10.0098 at $460.60, with 871,330 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.9. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -3.86 at $27.60, with 822,034 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 102.22% of the target price of $27.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.25 at $10.33, with 696,323 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 81.02% of the target price of $12.75.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.29 at $15.01, with 520,122 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 120.08% of the target price of $12.5.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is -0.89 at $6.17, with 478,795 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHPT is in the "buy range".



Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) is -0.01 at $2.02, with 467,488 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 69.66% of the target price of $2.9.

