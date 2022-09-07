Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 7, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, NIO, CSX, PATH, AVYA, QQQ, GM, BBBY, AAPL, CCL, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -4.4 to 12,006.91. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,704,675 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.23 at $25.84, with 3,192,580 shares traded. This represents a 21.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.45 at $48.74, with 2,691,557 shares traded. This represents a 73.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.89 at $16.22, with 2,107,452 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $31.49, with 1,451,187 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -2.9936 at $12.60, with 1,246,582 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PATH is in the "buy range".



Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is +0.22 at $2.34, with 1,111,266 shares traded. AVYA's current last sale is 93.6% of the target price of $2.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.85 at $292.20, with 887,549 shares traded. This represents a 8.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.4088 at $39.12, with 702,030 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.21 at $6.83, with 697,815 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 195.14% of the target price of $3.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.06 at $154.47, with 508,343 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.07 at $9.37, with 288,621 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 69.41% of the target price of $13.5.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.34 at $15.56, with 288,517 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

