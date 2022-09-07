Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 7, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, NIO, CSX, PATH, AVYA, QQQ, GM, BBBY, AAPL, CCL, XPEV

Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -4.4 to 12,006.91. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,704,675 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.23 at $25.84, with 3,192,580 shares traded. This represents a 21.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.45 at $48.74, with 2,691,557 shares traded. This represents a 73.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.89 at $16.22, with 2,107,452 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $31.49, with 1,451,187 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -2.9936 at $12.60, with 1,246,582 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PATH is in the "buy range".

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is +0.22 at $2.34, with 1,111,266 shares traded. AVYA's current last sale is 93.6% of the target price of $2.5.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.85 at $292.20, with 887,549 shares traded. This represents a 8.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.

General Motors Company (GM) is +0.4088 at $39.12, with 702,030 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.21 at $6.83, with 697,815 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 195.14% of the target price of $3.5.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.06 at $154.47, with 508,343 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.07 at $9.37, with 288,621 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 69.41% of the target price of $13.5.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.34 at $15.56, with 288,517 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TQQQSQQQNIOCSXPATHAVYAQQQGMBBBYAAPLCCL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular