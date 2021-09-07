Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 7, 2021 : ADAP, IRNT, MTL, MRK, IFRX, EDU, FATE, SQQQ, VEON, AAPL, DIDI, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 18.9 to 15,671.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,061,206 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) is +1.27 at $6.21, with 2,570,206 shares traded. ADAP's current last sale is 124.2% of the target price of $5.

IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) is +15.34 at $32.00, with 1,861,877 shares traded. IRNT's current last sale is 213.33% of the target price of $15.

Mechel PAO (MTL) is +1.21 at $4.41, with 1,506,242 shares traded.

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.28 at $76.98, with 1,399,175 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is +0.42 at $3.01, with 1,309,807 shares traded. IFRX's current last sale is 30.1% of the target price of $10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.06 at $2.42, with 1,241,846 shares traded. EDU's current last sale is 69.14% of the target price of $3.5.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) is unchanged at $72.98, with 1,190,164 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FATE is 18.128679; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $7.22, with 969,815 shares traded. This represents a .7% increase from its 52 Week Low.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) is +0.09 at $2.19, with 924,598 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VEON is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.7599 at $155.06, with 762,612 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.19 at $9.21, with 735,097 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 36.84% of the target price of $25.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.08 at $45.10, with 696,074 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.07. AMC's current last sale is 601.33% of the target price of $7.5.

