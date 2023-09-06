Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 6, 2023 : SST, SQQQ, TQQQ, NXGN, TLRY, CNDA, ENB, TSLA, ROKU, AMC, FUBO, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -38.94 to 15,469.3. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,076,080 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



System1, Inc. (SST) is +0.44 at $2.28, with 1,931,494 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SST is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.15 at $17.87, with 1,826,066 shares traded. This represents a 9.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.34 at $42.06, with 1,353,683 shares traded. This represents a 161.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) is +2.97 at $23.52, with 1,332,634 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NXGN is 11.845332; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.08 at $3.17, with 1,113,990 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 133.47% of the target price of $2.375.



Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA) is +0.01 at $10.23, with 1,083,713 shares traded.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is -2.43 at $32.86, with 1,023,042 shares traded. ENB's current last sale is 77.9% of the target price of $42.18.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.49 at $256.00, with 952,763 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.52% of the target price of $262.5.



Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is +8.23 at $91.96, with 799,505 shares traded. ROKU's current last sale is 114.95% of the target price of $80.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -1.74 at $11.90, with 672,384 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.47. AMC's current last sale is 68.99% of the target price of $17.25.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +0.1 at $3.01, with 518,852 shares traded. FUBO's current last sale is 100.33% of the target price of $3.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is unchanged at $10.81, with 491,229 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.78% of the target price of $12.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.