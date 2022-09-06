Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 6, 2022 : ISEE, TQQQ, SQQQ, BBBY, SGFY, WMB, TSLA, QQQ, ADT, NIO, RIG, SNAP

Pre-Market
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 55.04 to 12,153.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,236,208 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) is +2.12 at $11.56, with 9,339,821 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ISEE is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.32 at $27.00, with 4,104,305 shares traded. This represents a 26.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.59 at $46.64, with 2,455,347 shares traded. This represents a 65.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -1.36 at $7.27, with 2,227,760 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 207.71% of the target price of $3.5.

Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY) is -0.04 at $28.73, with 2,091,377 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SGFY is in the "buy range".

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is unchanged at $33.72, with 921,663 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMB is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.5 at $271.71, with 715,109 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.09. TSLA's current last sale is 85.71% of the target price of $317.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.36 at $296.53, with 690,399 shares traded. This represents a 10.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ADT Inc. (ADT) is +1.39 at $8.60, with 416,540 shares traded. ADT's current last sale is 86% of the target price of $10.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.06 at $17.79, with 394,940 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/7/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is +0.12 at $3.68, with 384,147 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 81.78% of the target price of $4.5.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.1 at $11.32, with 324,846 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 83.85% of the target price of $13.5.

