Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 5, 2023 : BAC, SQQQ, TQQQ, QCOM, TSLA, TLRY, NIO, MGNX, PLTR, SBSW, XPEV, IONQ

September 05, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -53.13 to 15,437.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 59,745,815 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.1 at $28.88, with 2,681,415 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 82.66% of the target price of $34.94.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.22 at $17.99, with 2,499,958 shares traded. This represents a 9.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.54 at $41.75, with 1,740,313 shares traded. This represents a 159.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -0.575 at $114.81, with 1,420,663 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.1319 at $243.88, with 1,296,811 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 92.91% of the target price of $262.5.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.02 at $3.01, with 832,933 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 126.74% of the target price of $2.375.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.09 at $10.91, with 765,185 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 85.57% of the target price of $12.75.

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) is unchanged at $4.86, with 749,601 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MGNX is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.22 at $14.96, with 449,409 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. PLTR's current last sale is 119.68% of the target price of $12.5.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is -0.44 at $5.56, with 420,018 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SBSW is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.07 at $18.78, with 299,780 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 110.15% of the target price of $17.05.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.42 at $17.09, with 245,894 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 94.94% of the target price of $18.

