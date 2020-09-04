Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 4, 2020 : AAPL, SQQQ, NIO, KCAC, TSLA, QQQ, AAL, CCL, TQQQ, NOK, NCLH, PAA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -89.6 to 11,681.77. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 22,606,544 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.83 at $118.05, with 3,828,614 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.72 at $23.40, with 2,913,038 shares traded. This represents a 19.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.83 at $17.87, with 2,558,330 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 127.64% of the target price of $14.



Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) is +3.31 at $22.05, with 2,019,250 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -17.9 at $389.10, with 2,003,214 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. TSLA's current last sale is 143.05% of the target price of $272.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.18 at $284.23, with 1,431,491 shares traded. This represents a 72.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.08 at $13.44, with 1,052,412 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 134.4% of the target price of $10.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.62 at $18.20, with 1,036,770 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 113.75% of the target price of $16.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -4.7799 at $142.95, with 668,268 shares traded. This represents a 342.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is unchanged at $4.53, with 458,320 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.61 at $18.24, with 444,053 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 114% of the target price of $16.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) is unchanged at $7.04, with 431,774 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PAA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.