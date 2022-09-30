Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 30, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, IONQ, CCL, SNTI, NKE, AAPL, MU, XPEV, FXLV, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 35.59 to 11,200.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,198,922 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.22 at $20.61, with 8,576,078 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.65 at $57.50, with 5,046,757 shares traded. This represents a 104.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.21 at $273.08, with 1,587,226 shares traded. This represents a 1.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.3901 at $5.17, with 1,182,847 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 49.24% of the target price of $10.5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.22 at $9.38, with 1,022,435 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 69.48% of the target price of $13.5.



Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) is -0.07 at $2.04, with 1,008,139 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNTI is in the "strong buy range".



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -10.85 at $84.48, with 849,461 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.23 at $142.25, with 830,579 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +0.51 at $50.52, with 826,307 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.33 at $11.78, with 725,543 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) is +0.56 at $2.75, with 719,412 shares traded. FXLV's current last sale is 45.83% of the target price of $6.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.2 at $15.38, with 536,891 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

