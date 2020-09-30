Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 30, 2020 : NIO, FCEL, HOME, APM, VSTO, YJ, JFIN, CWH, AAPL, LZB, SQQQ, WGO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 3.71 to 11,326.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,647,778 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.8 at $21.65, with 3,173,014 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 154.64% of the target price of $14.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -0.385 at $2.18, with 2,064,890 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 96.67% of the target price of $2.25.



At Home Group Inc. (HOME) is unchanged at $14.84, with 1,753,627 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. HOME's current last sale is 74.2% of the target price of $20.



Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is -1.65 at $3.11, with 1,431,218 shares traded.



Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) is unchanged at $19.10, with 1,319,122 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VSTO is in the "buy range".



Yunji Inc. (YJ) is +0.31 at $2.06, with 929,288 shares traded. YJ's current last sale is 41.2% of the target price of $5.



Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is +0.58 at $3.62, with 877,825 shares traded. JFIN's current last sale is 90.5% of the target price of $4.



Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) is +0.15 at $29.00, with 857,820 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.86. CWH's current last sale is 78.38% of the target price of $37.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.42 at $113.67, with 836,802 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is unchanged at $30.66, with 835,000 shares traded. LZB's current last sale is 92.91% of the target price of $33.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.21 at $24.58, with 825,261 shares traded. This represents a 25.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) is unchanged at $50.09, with 511,006 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WGO is in the "buy range".

