Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 3, 2020 : AKBA, KCAC, NIO, AAPL, ADMA, TSLA, SQQQ, QQQ, RKT, CCL, BAC, M

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -160.09 to 12,260.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,531,676 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) is -7 at $3.00, with 4,334,100 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AKBA is 9.495374; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) is +4.58 at $14.58, with 4,233,516 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.5402 at $19.36, with 3,200,273 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 138.28% of the target price of $14.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -3.4 at $128.00, with 2,520,502 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) is +0.2 at $2.48, with 1,883,779 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ADMA is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -29.87 at $417.50, with 1,747,715 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. TSLA's current last sale is 153.49% of the target price of $272.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.7 at $20.36, with 1,413,180 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.55 at $299.21, with 1,052,692 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -3.06 at $28.25, with 1,022,841 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.08 at $16.79, with 400,280 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 104.94% of the target price of $16.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.36 at $26.20, with 390,332 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 97.04% of the target price of $27.

Macy's Inc (M) is -0.02 at $7.03, with 290,730 shares traded. M's current last sale is 117.17% of the target price of $6.

