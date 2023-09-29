News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 29, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, APRN, TSLA, NIO, PLTR, BNOX, GPCR, NKE, CCL, IONQ, XPEV

September 29, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 141.59 to 14,844.36. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 120,712,140 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.74 at $36.28, with 3,552,039 shares traded. This represents a 125.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.42 at $20.06, with 3,550,226 shares traded. This represents a 22.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is +7.36 at $12.85, with 2,457,525 shares traded. APRN's current last sale is 62.67% of the target price of $20.504.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.97 at $249.35, with 1,105,356 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 94.09% of the target price of $265.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.3 at $9.21, with 1,006,918 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 72.24% of the target price of $12.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.2 at $15.97, with 974,281 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 106.47% of the target price of $15.

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) is -0.33 at $3.04, with 969,987 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BNOX is in the "buy range".

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) is +29.5399 at $67.01, with 793,736 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GPCR is in the "strong buy range".

Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +8.62 at $98.25, with 629,763 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.45 at $14.89, with 609,914 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.15 at $15.54, with 314,370 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 86.33% of the target price of $18.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.81 at $18.03, with 284,733 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 105.75% of the target price of $17.05.

