Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 29, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, AAPL, XPEV, QQQ, BBBY, TSLA, CVNA, CANO, BABA, NIO, PLTR

Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -160.55 to 11,333.28. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 50,067,845 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.71 at $21.56, with 10,577,900 shares traded. This represents a 5.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.66 at $55.34, with 5,258,301 shares traded. This represents a 96.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -3.07 at $146.77, with 1,877,339 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.76 at $12.57, with 1,379,644 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.94 at $277.00, with 1,371,771 shares traded. This represents a 2.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.34 at $6.80, with 1,016,850 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 194.29% of the target price of $3.5.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.83 at $283.98, with 961,530 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 85.19% of the target price of $333.333.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -2.12 at $24.75, with 575,345 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 57.56% of the target price of $43.

Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) is +0.16 at $9.00, with 532,370 shares traded. CANO's current last sale is 112.5% of the target price of $8.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.16 at $78.83, with 478,019 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.35 at $16.98, with 462,933 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.12 at $8.06, with 424,286 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 73.27% of the target price of $11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TQQQSQQQAAPLXPEVQQQBBBYTSLACVNACANOBABANIO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular