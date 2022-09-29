Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 29, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, AAPL, XPEV, QQQ, BBBY, TSLA, CVNA, CANO, BABA, NIO, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -160.55 to 11,333.28. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 50,067,845 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.71 at $21.56, with 10,577,900 shares traded. This represents a 5.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.66 at $55.34, with 5,258,301 shares traded. This represents a 96.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -3.07 at $146.77, with 1,877,339 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.76 at $12.57, with 1,379,644 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.94 at $277.00, with 1,371,771 shares traded. This represents a 2.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.34 at $6.80, with 1,016,850 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 194.29% of the target price of $3.5.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.83 at $283.98, with 961,530 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 85.19% of the target price of $333.333.



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -2.12 at $24.75, with 575,345 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 57.56% of the target price of $43.



Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) is +0.16 at $9.00, with 532,370 shares traded. CANO's current last sale is 112.5% of the target price of $8.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.16 at $78.83, with 478,019 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.35 at $16.98, with 462,933 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.12 at $8.06, with 424,286 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 73.27% of the target price of $11.

