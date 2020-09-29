Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 29, 2020 : FIT, APM, SOGO, TOT, AAPL, SQQQ, GMAB, BP, QQQ, VOD, SPCE, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -.76 to 11,363.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,045,917 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) is +0.28 at $6.86, with 3,447,236 shares traded. FIT's current last sale is 93.33% of the target price of $7.35.



Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is +8.17 at $9.39, with 3,416,499 shares traded.



Sogou Inc. (SOGO) is +0.21 at $8.88, with 1,731,733 shares traded. SOGO's current last sale is 246.67% of the target price of $3.6.



Total SE (TOT) is -0.35 at $33.44, with 1,424,143 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TOT is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.26 at $114.70, with 1,089,983 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $24.08, with 1,049,877 shares traded. This represents a 23.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Genmab A/S (GMAB) is +0.5622 at $37.51, with 900,050 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GMAB is in the "buy range".



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.23 at $17.95, with 833,164 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 66.73% of the target price of $26.9.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.13 at $277.07, with 707,522 shares traded. This represents a 67.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is -0.1 at $13.38, with 702,240 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VOD is in the "buy range".



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.29 at $20.80, with 672,052 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 90.43% of the target price of $23.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.03 at $3.93, with 537,990 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 78.6% of the target price of $5.

