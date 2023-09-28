Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 28, 2023 : BNOX, SQQQ, TQQQ, CHS, CMCSA, NIO, KVUE, UBER, CFLT, TLT, PLTR, GME

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -13.53 to 14,566.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 63,368,919 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bionomics Limited (BNOX) is +4.255 at $5.24, with 25,407,106 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BNOX is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $21.00, with 3,551,199 shares traded. This represents a 28.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.03 at $34.67, with 2,606,826 shares traded. This represents a 115.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) is +2.88 at $7.49, with 1,992,013 shares traded. CHS's current last sale is 113.06% of the target price of $6.625.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $44.60, with 1,751,680 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $8.54, with 1,588,635 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.98% of the target price of $12.75.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.03 at $20.25, with 1,486,651 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.11 at $45.25, with 1,276,389 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) is unchanged at $29.25, with 1,169,219 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CFLT is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.42 at $87.99, with 1,091,645 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.3 at $15.15, with 836,369 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 101% of the target price of $15.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +1.18 at $18.33, with 483,892 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. GME's current last sale is 141% of the target price of $13.

