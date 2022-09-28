Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 28, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, ABOS, AAPL, VTRS, CSCO, NIO, LUV, CCL, DB, XPEV, NEM

Pre-Market
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -17.62 to 11,254.13. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 62,530,640 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.3212 at $20.72, with 15,553,991 shares traded. This represents a 1.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.9 at $57.83, with 8,906,565 shares traded. This represents a 105.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) is +4.67 at $9.37, with 6,388,791 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ABOS is 15.070087; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -4.6301 at $147.13, with 3,099,563 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is -0.01 at $8.47, with 3,039,104 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 65.15% of the target price of $13.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.01 at $40.53, with 2,760,987 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 77.94% of the target price of $52.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.38 at $16.81, with 744,055 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is -0.16 at $31.34, with 681,583 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUV is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.05 at $9.17, with 619,771 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/30/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a -175 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is -0.41 at $7.32, with 611,575 shares traded. DB's current last sale is 68.41% of the target price of $10.7.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.6 at $13.11, with 588,204 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

Newmont Corporation (NEM) is +0.56 at $40.83, with 445,728 shares traded. NEM's current last sale is 69.79% of the target price of $58.5.

