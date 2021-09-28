Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 28, 2021 : F, SQQQ, QQQ, TQQQ, AAPL, BHP, BABA, SWN, LCID, PLTR, AMC, AMD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -220.1 to 14,984.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,994,682 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.53 at $14.69, with 2,975,432 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.36 at $8.19, with 2,824,383 shares traded. This represents a 14.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.56 at $364.79, with 1,632,824 shares traded. This represents a 36.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -6.24 at $132.13, with 1,305,043 shares traded. This represents a 132.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.38 at $142.99, with 1,142,123 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



BHP Group Limited (BHP) is -1.17 at $53.90, with 1,064,519 shares traded. BHP's current last sale is 85.56% of the target price of $63.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.49 at $152.67, with 933,491 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is +0.14 at $6.02, with 588,059 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.1 at $25.99, with 501,806 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.68 at $26.79, with 492,371 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 111.63% of the target price of $24.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.7801 at $38.52, with 477,819 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 513.6% of the target price of $7.5.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -1.6732 at $106.49, with 366,550 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

