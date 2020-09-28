Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 28, 2020 : INO, AAPL, SQQQ, BMY~, AAL, MOBL, TSLA, NIO, CCL, GE, LAC, SPCE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 189.47 to 11,340.6. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,160,386 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is -5.54 at $11.40, with 4,528,895 shares traded. INO's current last sale is 71.25% of the target price of $16.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.9699 at $115.25, with 2,225,767 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.51 at $24.12, with 1,443,336 shares traded. This represents a 23.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY~) is unchanged at $2.10, with 1,310,940 shares traded.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.41 at $12.70, with 1,304,601 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 127% of the target price of $10.



MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL) is +0.32 at $6.96, with 1,287,142 shares traded. MOBL's current last sale is 97.68% of the target price of $7.125.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +17.21 at $424.55, with 1,157,920 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. TSLA's current last sale is 143.92% of the target price of $295.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.62 at $18.94, with 886,135 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 135.29% of the target price of $14.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.56 at $15.63, with 869,074 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 97.69% of the target price of $16.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.1198 at $6.23, with 833,768 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +1.91 at $10.45, with 596,218 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LAC is in the "strong buy range".



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +1.45 at $17.88, with 557,369 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCE is in the "buy range".

